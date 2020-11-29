Leipsic Business Destroyed In Fire

The Leipsic Fire Department says it responded to Smokin’ B’s Bar & Grill at 125 East Main Street for a structure fire at around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire in the rear area of the business.

The fire department says, with the help of mutual aid, they were able to contain the fire to the building of origin.

The building to the east, Dulle Chiropractic, sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Smokin’ B’s said on their Facebook page that the business is a total loss, but thankfully no one was injured, and they will be back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(picture courtesy of Norma Schroeder – Facebook)