Leipsic Community Center Opens Mercy Health Fitness Center

The Leipsic Community Center held a grand opening celebration for its new Mercy Health Fitness Center.

Community Center Director Brock England is inviting people to come start their fitness journey with them.

“We are very excited about this fitness center, and we have already seen it be used a ton so far.”

The Leipsic Community Center is located at 120 East Main Street in Leipsic.

