Letters To Santa Drive-Thru At UF

The University of Findlay is inviting children and their families to take part in a Letters to Santa Drive-Thru.

The event will be on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 in front of Old Main.

Santa will be waving from a safe distance as his elves, also at a safe distance, accept letters in a special drive-thru.

The university says it’s been a tough year, and they wanted to make it possible for children to visit Santa and make a new treasured memory.

People joining in on the fun should pull through the half circle drive, entering near the College First Church of God, and then place their letters in Santa’s bag from their vehicle.

The first 200 vehicles will receive a free University of Findlay Christmas goodie bag.

Get more details on the event by clicking here.