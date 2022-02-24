Level 1 Road Alert Issued For Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office placed the county on a Level 1 Road Alert Thursday night as snow, sleet and a glaze of ice started making roads slick.

The sheriff’s office says weather conditions have made roads slick and dangerous, and to use extreme caution.

A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

The latest road alert levels for Hancock and surrounding counties can be found by clicking here.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night until Friday morning at 9.