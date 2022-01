Findlay and Hancock County received its first accumulating snow of the winter on Sunday.

By noon around 3 inches of snow had fallen at the WFIN Studios at Lake Cascades in Findlay.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office placed the county under a Level 1 Road Alert around 10 a.m., meaning roads are hazardous and to drive with caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory was scheduled to go until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Some more snow is expected to fall on Monday.