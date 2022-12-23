Level 3 Road Alert Issued For Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at around 9 a.m. Friday upgraded the county’s road alert to Level 3, the highest level.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

This storm is producing very powerful wind gusts and blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

