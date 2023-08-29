Liberty-Benton Elementary/Middle School Grand Opening

A lot of people attended the grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting for Liberty-Benton’s new Elementary/Middle School.

“It is indeed a great day to be an Eagle,” said Superintendent Bruce Otley.

“To see so many familiar faces coming in today enjoying this space that they helped us create.”

Bruce said the entire building is beautifully made and some of the notable features are the 800 seat performing arts center and the use of natural lighting throughout the building.

People also had a chance to check out the newly renovated high school next door.

We talked to Bruce about how the Liberty-Benton Local Schools campus along County Road 9 and State Route 12 continues to grow.

“The sky’s really the limit, whatever the future holds we’ll be ready.”

The school year begins on Tuesday, September 5th.