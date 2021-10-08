Liberty-Benton Football Game Postponed Due To Weather

The Liberty-Benton football game at Pandora-Gilboa on Friday night was postponed due to lightning in the area.

The game will be played on Saturday night at the same time of 7 o’clock.

The Findlay Trojans were also dealing with weather delays during their game at Clay but were trying to get the game played at the time this story was posted.

Ottawa-Glandorf was hosting Shawnee and also was dealing with some weather but it has moved out of the area and they are getting their game in.

