Liberty-Benton High School Earns Financial Literacy Award

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, has announced his Compass Award honorees for the month of December.

The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

Liberty-Benton High School was one of the December honorees.

Sprague says Liberty-Benton High School takes a comprehensive approach to give students the information and skills needed to make informed financial and career decisions at each stage of life.

High School Principal Ben Gerken tells WFIN they’re honored to receive this recognition.

Treasurer Sprague added that with a greater understanding of personal finance and career readiness, Liberty-Benton students are well-prepared to navigate life after high school.