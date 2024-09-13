Liberty-Benton High School Homecoming Court

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

Meet the Liberty-Benton 2024 Homecoming Court!

Senior Queen candidates: left to right – Madi Gaerke, Carmen Hohman, Avery Knepper, Izzy Joliff, Hope Woods.

Senior King candidates: left to right – Trevor Ferris, Brayden Lemire, Jake Gerken, Silas Arredondo, Will Niese.

A huge congratulations to these amazing students!

The Queen and King will be crowned Friday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m., just before the big football game!

Don’t miss it!