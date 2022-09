Liberty-Benton High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.

The Homecoming football game will be Friday, September 23rd with the coronation festivities starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Homecoming dance will be Saturday, September 24th at Liberty-Benton High School.

The Homecoming Parade is Thursday, September 22nd.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. and will travel from the middle school to the high school.