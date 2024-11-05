Liberty-Benton Holds Military Appreciation Night

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

Liberty-Benton’s Military Appreciation Night, organized by Mrs. Mychelle Dukes and the S.O.S. Action Team, was an unforgettable evening!

Veterans, Active Duty Military, Purple Star, and National Guard families received free admission and meals, sponsored by Findlay AMVETS.

Highlights included the BGSU ROTC’s giant U.S. flag during the National Anthem and an incredible flyover by a historic Boeing Stearman biplane—a salute to our military history!