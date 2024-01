(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

The Coach Williman Dedication Ceremony was a HUGE success!

Thank you to everyone who came out to honor Coach Williman and his Liberty-Benton legacy.

The signature is now officially on the Steve Williman Court forever!

To view the ​​Steve Williman Career photos slide show, visit http://tinyurl.com/2r53dk3y

(above picture courtesy of Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

.