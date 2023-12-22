Liberty-Benton Local Schools Receives Donation From Marathon

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

Liberty-Benton Local Schools received a $100,000 check from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on December 21, 2023, as part of the Thriving Communities grant.

Superintendent Otley expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the generous gift will help offset safety and security upgrade expenses.

The enhancements, implemented last summer, include door sensors, video surveillance upgrades, line-of-sight solutions, secondary locking devices, emergency notification systems, and structural improvements.

This contribution allows the district to invest further in safety infrastructure.