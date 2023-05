The Liberty-Benton Local Schools Board of Education voted to approve Bruce Otley (below) as the district’s new superintendent.

Otley is currently Liberty-Benton’s Director of Operations.

He will assume his new role as superintendent on August 1st.

Superintendent Mark Kowalski’s last day as superintendent will be July 3st.

He’s leaving the district to take a job as superintendent of Coshocton City Schools.