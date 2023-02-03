Liberty-Benton Seeking Feedback For Strategic Plan
Liberty-Benton Local Schools is seeking feedback from community members that will be used to craft the school district’s strategic plan.
Liberty-Benton families are being asked to take a few minutes to complete an anonymous survey.
The school district says the feedback will be valuable information for the Board of Education as the district creates a strategic plan to carry the district through the next three years.
The survey can be filled out by clicking here, and more information is below.