Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Liberty-Benton Seeking Feedback For Strategic Plan

Liberty-Benton Local Schools is seeking feedback from community members that will be used to craft the school district’s strategic plan.

Liberty-Benton families are being asked to take a few minutes to complete an anonymous survey.

The school district says the feedback will be valuable information for the Board of Education as the district creates a strategic plan to carry the district through the next three years.

The survey can be filled out by clicking here, and more information is below.

 