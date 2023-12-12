Liberty-Benton Time Capsule Search

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

On Saturday, December 2, School Board Member Steve Benson, and Superintendent Bruce Otley met with Dan Stahl of Charles Construction to look for an old time capsule that was buried in the front lawn of the original elementary school.

Using a mini excavator and hand spades, the search began where an old tree was located on the front lawn.

Former elementary teachers Kay Hoane and Cathy Fields provided an approximate starting location for the search.

The remnants of the old tree where the time capsule was buried were discovered during the search.

Despite digging all around the location of the tree, the time capsule was not found and more than likely decomposed over time, or was lost when the tree was removed.

Special thanks to Dan Stahl and Charles Construction for helping us with the search.