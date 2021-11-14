Liberty-Benton Volleyball Wins Another State Championship
For the second time in three years the Liberty-Benton Volleyball team won the state title.
On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Independence in straight sets to finish the season undefeated at 30 – 0 and win the 2021 state championship.
Liberty-Benton also won the Division III championship in 2019.
The seniors on the team end their careers with a tremendous record of 106 – 8, and two state titles.
(pic courtesy of the OHSAA)
State Championship press conference! @Courier_Sports @WOSNScores @LBLocalSchools pic.twitter.com/br3LrDdS3M
— Ben Gerken (@BenGerken) November 13, 2021