Liberty-Benton Volleyball Wins Another State Championship

For the second time in three years the Liberty-Benton Volleyball team won the state title.

On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Independence in straight sets to finish the season undefeated at 30 – 0 and win the 2021 state championship.

Liberty-Benton also won the Division III championship in 2019.

The seniors on the team end their careers with a tremendous record of 106 – 8, and two state titles.

(pic courtesy of the OHSAA)