Liberty-Benton Wrestling Room Ribbon-Cutting

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

On January 3, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the Liberty-Benton Wrestling Room located in the LB Athletic Booster’s Field House.

Thank you to the following groups for their outstanding work on the project:

Warner Mechanical

Garlock Brothers Construction

Ohio Concrete Solutions

Gillig Winery

And a special thanks to the members of our Capital Campaign Committee and the generous donors whose financial contributions made the completion of this project possible.