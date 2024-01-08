Liberty-Benton Wrestling Room Ribbon-Cutting
(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)
On January 3, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the Liberty-Benton Wrestling Room located in the LB Athletic Booster’s Field House.
Thank you to the following groups for their outstanding work on the project:
Warner Mechanical
Garlock Brothers Construction
Ohio Concrete Solutions
Gillig Winery
And a special thanks to the members of our Capital Campaign Committee and the generous donors whose financial contributions made the completion of this project possible.