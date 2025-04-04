Libraries Worried About Slash In Funding In Proposed House Budget

(From Sarah Clevidence, Director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Dear Library Supporter,

Ohio’s public libraries need your help.

The state budget proposed by the Ohio House of Representatives eliminates the Public Library Fund, a fund which provides the majority of funding for Ohio’s public libraries.

Public libraries in Ohio have worked in partnership with the state to deliver library services at the local level for almost 100 years. The current proposal reduces funding for libraries by 100 million dollars over the next two years from the Governor’s proposal and provides no guarantee of state funding of public libraries after 2027.

Ohio’s public libraries are currently funded at the same level as we were in the year 2000, with no adjustment for 25 years of inflation.

At the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 66% of the library’s 2024 revenue came from the Public Library Fund. A local tax levy provided 22% of revenue and the remaining 12% came from investment income, grants and gifts.

These proposed changes to library funding hurt our library and libraries across the state. We rely on the Public Library Fund to provide:

Books, movies and music for all ages

Programs like Storytime, Makerspace and Crafterwork

Adult Literacy Education

Public computers, internet access, and so much more.

Please, take action now!

Now is the time to tell Hancock County’s state Representative Ty Mathews and House Speaker Matt Huffman how important the library is to you and your family. Share your stories about the library resources and services that you rely on and ask them to restore the Public Library Fund to the amount designated in the Governor’s proposed budget. Contact Representative Ty Mathews at [email protected] or (614) 466-3819 and House Speaker Matt Huffman at [email protected] or (614) 466-6344.

We are proud to serve our community and grateful for the support you show for our library. Thank you for acting today to help restore funding for the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and all of Ohio’s public libraries.

In appreciation,

Sarah Clevidence

Director, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library