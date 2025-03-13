Library Acts As Shelter During Severe Weather

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

During last year’s active storm season, the library became more than just a place for books—it became a shelter.

When tornado warnings were issued, patrons, staff, and even those passing through downtown found safety in our lower-level meeting rooms.

While the main library floor closes during warnings, our front doors and parking garage entrance remain open to anyone in need of a secure place to wait out the storm.

One memorable moment from last year? A Master Gardeners program turned into a community shelter, as attendees and residents took cover together, finding both safety and a shared sense of resilience.

As we head into another storm season, know that the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is here for you.

We hope for calm skies, but if severe weather strikes, our doors will be open.

Stay safe, Findlay!