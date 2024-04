Library Announces Tell-a-Tale Writing/Illustration Contest Winners

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

We would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Tell-a-Tale contest.

We had 96 entries this year!

The judges loved getting the opportunity to read all of these amazing stories and would like to commend all of the young writers and illustrators for their hard work and creativity!

Keep writing and illustrating!

Kindergarten Story Winners

1st – Grace Rodabaugh

2nd – Corbin Keiser

3rd – Charan Tej Badugu

Illustration Winners

1st – Vudvitha Gopi

2nd – Violetta Hagerty

3rd – Rula Shannon

1st Grade Story Winners

1st – Kaira Sanghavi

2nd – James Gase

3rd – EJ Wisebaker

Illustration Winners

1st – Kaira Sanghavi

2nd – Adalie Schumaker

3rd – Elowen Mowery

2nd Grade Story Winners

1st – Anderson Brown

2nd – Theodore Jewitt

3rd – Lailah Mompher

Illustration Winners

1st – Aleigha Woodruff

2nd – Sutton Jacobs

3rd – Haven Lehman

3rd Grade Story Winners

1st – Henry Brown

2nd – Hudson Matheny

3rd – Lyla Feeney

Illustration Winners

1st – Bentley Bower

2nd – Henry Brown

3rd – Claire Romanoski

4th Grade Story Winners

1st – Emma Fennig

2nd – Leo Bower

3rd – Jacklyn Glick

Illustration Winners

1st – Jacklyn Glick

2nd – Leo Bower

3rd – Emma Fennig

5th Grade Story Winners

1st – Adelynn Woodruff

2nd – Lillian Gase

3rd – Maxwell Trice

Illustration Winners

1st – Adelynn Woodruff

2nd – Lillian Gase

3rd – Sophie Reinsel

(written by RaeLyn Ibarra, winner of our Partner Prize)