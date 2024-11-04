FHCPL Celebrating Ten Years Of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the collaboration between Hancock County and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. A special 10th anniversary celebration is scheduled at the library on November 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The library’s Brittany Lutes was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the program and how they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary.

Dolly Parton launched the program in 1995 originally to benefit the children in her home county in Tennessee. Her vision was to foster a love of reading and encourage early literacy among children from birth to age 5 and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month mailed directly to their home. Since then, the program has gifted over 240 million age-appropriate books for children in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland.

The program was originally established in Hancock County by Hancock Literacy, previously the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County, in 2014. In 2022, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library assumed administration of the program. Since the program’s inception in 2014 in Hancock County, over 255 thousand books have been mailed to our county’s children. Currently, there are over 2,500 children in the county registered for this program.

Brittany Lutes, Children’s Services Manager, is excited for the celebration saying, “There are few programs as well-loved as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, with its commitment to ensuring children everywhere have access to high-quality books in their homes. We are proud to be celebrating ten years of its success in Hancock County with a day of fun for kids both young and old. Whether you are currently enrolled or a former graduate, there is little doubt that we all love Dolly and her books. We hope families will enjoy spending some time at the library celebrating the program and this important milestone with us!”

Please join us on November 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. We will have exciting storytimes, crafts and activities, and an extra special guest, Llama Llama.

Mark your calendar for this milestone celebration and bring your camera for a fun picture with this beloved storybook character.