Library Closing For A Day For Installation Of New Circulation Desk

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been undergoing some changes to freshen things up.

They added some color to the walls, removed the security gates, and also added a welcome window that welcomes people to the library in all the languages spoken in Findlay.

One of the big changes still to come is the moving of the circulation desk back further to give visitors more room in the entryway.

That will happen on Thursday, March 7th and the library will have to close for the day.

We spoke with Library Director Sarah Clevidence about the changes.

Sarah says some of the upgrades are being funded by a grant through the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.