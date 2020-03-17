Library Creating Digital Cards For New Patrons During Closure

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is now able to create a digital library card for people who don’t have a regular library card.

The digital cards will allow access to all of the library’s online resources and can be converted to regular cards when the library reopens after the coronavirus threat.

To receive a digital library card, or for help using your existing card, contact the library here.

The library says it’s exciting to have so many card requests already, and is asking people to be patient as they process the requests.

The library closed at 5 pm on Saturday due to the coronavirus threat.