Library Director Attends Library Legislative Day At Ohio Statehouse

The director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library was at the Ohio Statehouse for Library Legislative Day as part of National Library Week.

Sarah Clevidence says state funding through the Public Library Fund is critically important because it remains a primary source of revenue for public libraries.

“With over 7.7 million registered borrowers, Ohio’s public libraries have the highest use per capita in the nation.”

During the event at the Ohio Statehouse, Sarah joined representatives from other libraries across Ohio to meet lawmakers and advocate on behalf of Ohio’s public libraries.

She says the strong partnership between the State of Ohio and local library systems is crucial to the ongoing success and popularity of Ohio’s public libraries.

