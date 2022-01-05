Library Giving Out A Lot Of COVID Test Kits

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been quickly going through their supply of free at-home COVID test kits to give away.

The library posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they had the kits back in stock.

The test kits likely won’t last long however due to the high demand.

Last Thursday the library received a supply of the kits and they were all given out within a few hours.

Joel Mantey, adult services manager for the library, recommends that people call ahead to make sure they have kits available, and if you’re symptomatic, request curbside service and they’ll bring them out to you.

To request a kit, stop by the reference desk or ask for one through the curbside service by calling 419-422-1712.

The library started making the at-home testing kits available to the public in early March.