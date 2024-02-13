Library Holding 2024 Tell-A-Tale Short Story Contest

(From The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Calling all kids! Write a short story (350 words or less) and submit it with a signed entry form to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Children in grades K-5 who live or attend school in Hancock County, OH are eligible to enter.

You can also include illustrations but illustrations are not required.

All winning stories will be printed in a 2024 Tell-A-Tale book.

Entry forms and rules are available at the Childrens Desk, Arlington Branch, and the Bookmobile, or you can print them from the Tell-a-Tale website.

All stories must be returned to the library by February 29, 2024.