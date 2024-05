The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is seeking reading camp tutors for the summer.

Tutors will meet with K-2 students from June 4 – July 26 on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Arcadia United Methodist Church.

No tutoring experience is needed and volunteers will be provided with training before Reading Camp begins.

Tutors should be 16 or older.

Click here to sign up or you can also fill out an application at the library.