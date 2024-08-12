Library Uses Grant Money To Purchase Audiobooks For Kids

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been awarded a grant of $5,000.00 from The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The funds are made available from the HancockREADS Grant 2024.

This grant has been used to purchase a collection of over 100 Playaway audiobooks for children. These audiobook devices allow children to listen to books without a CD player, phone, or other device. All they need to do is plug in headphones or a speaker.

“We’re excited that the grant from The Community Foundation has enabled our library to add this high-demand item,” said Sarah Cramer, Youth Services Librarian.

“Playaways are a valuable resource for kids who do not have another way to listen to audiobooks. We hope the kids in our community enjoy them!”

For further information, please call the library at 419-422-1712.