Library’s Supply Of COVID Test Kits Replenished

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been giving out a lot of free at-home COVID testing kits lately.

The library temporarily ran out of the kits but on Thursday posted on their Facebook page that their supply of kits had been replenished.

Joel Mantey, adult services manager for the library, recommends that people call ahead to make sure they have kits available, and if you’re symptomatic, request curbside service and they’ll bring them out to you.

To request a kit, stop by the reference desk or ask for one through the curbside service by calling 419-422-1712.

The library started making the at-home testing kits available to the public in early March.

The library says the Ohio Department of Health has been good with restocking them with kits on the occasions when they’ve run out.