Library’s Tell-A-Tale Contest Winners Announced
The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has announced the winners of its Tell-A-Tale Short Story and Illustration Contest.
In the contest, children in grades K-5 in Hancock County submitted stories and drawings on any topic of their choosing.
The library partnered with the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum for the illustration portion of the contest.
“Congratulations to all of the participants for your wonderful drawings and stories,” the library said.
Fifth grader Mari Hardie won first place at her grade level for her cover illustration art for “Nova and Willow’s Journey” which you can see above.
The winners are as follows:
Kindergarten
Story Winners
1st – Kaira Sanghavi
2nd – Serena Daniels
3rd – Rykken Thomas
Illustration Winners
1st – Elowen Mowery
2nd – Emery Fout
3rd – Rykken Thomas
1st Grade
Story Winners
1st – Everly Harris
2nd – Aleigha Woodruff
3rd – Paul Berquist
Illustration Winners
1st – Elizabeth Benner
2nd – Aleigha Woodruff
3rd – Nettie Shannon
2nd Grade
Story Winners
1st – Claire Romanoski
2nd – Vanessa McGinniss
3rd – Elizabeth Green
Illustration Winners
1st – Claire Romanoski
2nd – Vanessa McGinniss
3rd – Clara Fulks
3rd Grade
Story Winners
1st – Norah Halm
2nd – Annie Babcock
3rd – Leo Bower
Illustration Winners
1st – Callie Kuhn
2nd – Norah Halm
3rd – Cecilia Stockwell
4th Grade
Story Winners
1st – Adelynn Woodruff
2nd – Abigail Jung (with illustrations by Adlai Ruhlen)
3rd – Halle Brzezinski
Illustration Winners
1st – Regina Sadowski
2nd – Liz Black (with story by Mariko Weese)
3rd – Shiho Sugiura
5th Grade
Story Winners
1st – Acadia Simmons
2nd – Lexi Thompson
3rd – Daniel Reese
Illustration Winners
1st – Mari Hardie
2nd – Acadia Simmons
3rd – Amaris Thomas