Library’s Tell-A-Tale Contest Winners Announced

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has announced the winners of its Tell-A-Tale Short Story and Illustration Contest.

In the contest, children in grades K-5 in Hancock County submitted stories and drawings on any topic of their choosing.

The library partnered with the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum for the illustration portion of the contest.

“Congratulations to all of the participants for your wonderful drawings and stories,” the library said.

Fifth grader Mari Hardie won first place at her grade level for her cover illustration art for “Nova and Willow’s Journey” which you can see above.

The winners are as follows:

Kindergarten

Story Winners

1st – Kaira Sanghavi

2nd – Serena Daniels

3rd – Rykken Thomas

Illustration Winners

1st – Elowen Mowery

2nd – Emery Fout

3rd – Rykken Thomas

1st Grade

Story Winners

1st – Everly Harris

2nd – Aleigha Woodruff

3rd – Paul Berquist

Illustration Winners

1st – Elizabeth Benner

2nd – Aleigha Woodruff

3rd – Nettie Shannon

2nd Grade

Story Winners

1st – Claire Romanoski

2nd – Vanessa McGinniss

3rd – Elizabeth Green

Illustration Winners

1st – Claire Romanoski

2nd – Vanessa McGinniss

3rd – Clara Fulks

3rd Grade

Story Winners

1st – Norah Halm

2nd – Annie Babcock

3rd – Leo Bower

Illustration Winners

1st – Callie Kuhn

2nd – Norah Halm

3rd – Cecilia Stockwell

4th Grade

Story Winners

1st – Adelynn Woodruff

2nd – Abigail Jung (with illustrations by Adlai Ruhlen)

3rd – Halle Brzezinski

Illustration Winners

1st – Regina Sadowski

2nd – Liz Black (with story by Mariko Weese)

3rd – Shiho Sugiura

5th Grade

Story Winners

1st – Acadia Simmons

2nd – Lexi Thompson

3rd – Daniel Reese

Illustration Winners

1st – Mari Hardie

2nd – Acadia Simmons

3rd – Amaris Thomas