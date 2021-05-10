Light Ohio Blue During National Police Week

People are being encouraged to remember and honor the fallen heroes of law enforcement this week during National Police Week.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign coincides with activities associated with Police Week.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies are encouraging people to take part in the Light Ohio Blue campaign this week, in which you light an exterior light blue to show support for law enforcement and to honor the fallen.

The picture above is the ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag hanging from the walkway connecting the Findlay Municipal Building to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office thanking all officers for the service.

And more details about ‘Light Ohio Blue’ are below from the sheriff’s office.