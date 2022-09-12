Light Ohio Blue First Responder Photo Challenge

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is among area public safety agencies entered in the 2022 First Responder Photo Challenge.

In remembrance of the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and the heroic response by first responders, Light Ohio Blue and Light Ohio Red with the support of Ohio’s own Flying Cross Uniforms is again hosting a friendly competition amongst Ohio first responders.

Any public safety agency in Ohio is encouraged to submit a photo of their agency’s vehicle.

Light Ohio Blue says the competition was very popular last year and brought agencies and communities together from across the state.

The photos will be posted for public voting from September 11, 2022, through September 30, 2022.

See all the photos in the contest and vote for your favorite by clicking here.