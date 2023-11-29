‘Light Up Leipsic’ Being Held For Second Year

(From the Leipsic Community Center)

Come enjoy our 2nd Annual Light Up Leipsic Christmas event!

It will be held on Thursday, November 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. along Main Street.

In year one, we couldn’t have imagined the amount of people that came to our small part of the county.

We can’t wait to see what this year’s event brings!

There will be many of the same activities, including bounce houses, cookie decorating, crafts, letters to Santa, and carriage rides.

This year, we are adding in Christmas Caroling, train rides, and a parade to finish off the evening.

There will also be jazz music, raffles, bands and more! We have a ton of things planned throughout our community, so don’t miss it!

Donations are welcome!