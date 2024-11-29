‘Lights For Lives’ Campaign A Success

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The 13th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign proved to be another successful operation, demonstrating the positive impact of multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional collaboration. In the interest of public safety, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District, along with law enforcement agencies from Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Putnam, Paulding, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen, and Hardin counties, came together for this important initiative.

The “Lights for Lives” campaign is a cooperative enforcement effort where officers focus on stopping vehicles committing traffic violations, activating their overhead lights during each stop with the goal of saving lives. This year’s operation took place from 6 p.m. on November 25 to 6 a.m. on November 27, marking the start of the holiday driving season.

During the 36-hour traffic safety initiative, officers stopped 894 vehicles for traffic violations and issued 449 citations. Among these citations, 26 were for safety belt violations, underscoring the importance of safety belt usage. Additionally, officers removed eight impaired drivers from northwest Ohio roadways, potentially preventing impaired driving-related crashes from occurring.

Roadway safety remains a shared responsibility and a commitment to safe driving habits can help ensure safer roadways for everyone. On behalf of all participating law enforcement agencies, we remind motorists this holiday season to always:

· Buckle up – It’s the most effective way to save your life in the event of a crash.

· Move over – Motorists must move over when flashing lights are seen on the roadside. If unable to move over due to traffic or road conditions, motorists must slow down.

· Never drive impaired – Designate a sober driver or make other travel arrangements.

Motorists are encouraged to safely dial #677 or 911 to report impaired or reckless drivers.