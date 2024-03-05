Likely Tornado Touches Down In Putnam County

WTOL-11 Meteorologist Chris Vickers is reporting that a tornado likely touched down briefly in Putnam County on Tuesday afternoon, causing dome damage.

He says this pic that was submitted is in the area of State Route 65, Road 5F, and State Route 613.

The tornado touched down sometime between 2:45 and 3 p.m.

In the picture, it appears a roof has been torn off a building.

The National Weather Service said conditions on Tuesday were favorable for funnel clouds to form and some could briefly touch down.

As of 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued no watches or warnings.