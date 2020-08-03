Lima Company Reunion Canceled Amid Pandemic

(ONN) – An Ohio-based Marine company among the hardest-hit of the war in Iraq has canceled a 15-year reunion amid coronavirus restrictions.

The Marines and families of the Lima Company 2005 deployment say they still have their memories.

Some are seared in, such as the roadside bomb explosion that killed 15 men on August 3rd that year.

There are also poignant memories, such as Jason Dominguez recalling his last conversation with Sgt. David Kreuter, who was showing off a photo of his new son during their security watch.

Kreuter was killed the next day.

Dominguez says he remembers the fallen Marines and thinks about choosing to live a life “worthy of their sacrifice.”

A traveling memorial honoring the Lima Company Marines who were killed came to Findlay last year.