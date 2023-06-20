Lincoln Elementary To Become Office, Residential And Retail Spaces

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development office)

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development (FHCED) along with Findlay City Schools is pleased to announce the facilitation of a significant real estate transfer in Findlay, Ohio.

Lincoln School, a historic landmark within Findlay City Schools, is set to be repurposed through a partnership with Trivium Development, a Columbus-based development company.

“This collaboration will help to transform the iconic building into a vibrant mixed-use project, incorporating office, retail, and residential spaces,” stated Paul Sears, Chairman of the Blanchard Valley Port Authority.

With a wealth of experience in repurposing decommissioned schools, Trivium brings a strong track record to the table.

“Their expertise and vision will breathe new life into the historic building, preserving its heritage while revitalizing the one hundred fifteen year old site,” said Matt Cooper, President Findlay City School Board.

“The partnership between Findlay City Schools, Blanchard Valley Port Authority and Trivium represents a powerful alliance committed to the economic growth and redevelopment of infill spaces,” said Dan Sheaffer, Director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

The proposed mixed-use project is set to revitalize the site by offering a dynamic blend of office, retail, and residential spaces. The development will create a hub for local businesses, providing opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic growth. Additionally, the inclusion of residential units will enhance the area’s livability, attracting new residents and fostering a broadened sense of community in the heart of downtown Findlay.

The Blanchard Valley Port Authority and Trivium Development are eager to embark on this transformative journey together. “By repurposing Lincoln School, we are not only preserving a piece of local history but also assisting Findlay-Hancock Economic Development and breathing new life into a storied site,” said Tim Spencer, President Trivium Development.

Trivium Development also has plans to construct a mixed-use building on the long-vacant Arygle lot in downtown Findlay, and you can read more about that by clicking here.