Liquor Commission Adopts Rule To End Alcohol Sales At 10 p.m.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission on Friday morning adopted Governor DeWine’s request for an emergency rule for bars and restaurants to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

Over the course of about a half hour the commissioners heard from more than half a dozen bar and restaurant owners and attorneys from around the state who told them that limiting hours for alcohol sales will devastate the industry.

Commissioners asked them no questions and voted to approve the new rule without discussion.

Attorneys have said they will sue over the new rule.

The governor said he’s mindful of the economic impact but says we need to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor DeWine was expected to sign an executive order on Friday meaning the new rule would be in effect for Friday night.

People who order alcohol in a bar or restaurant by 10 p.m. are permitted to remain and consume the drink until 11 p.m.

The commission also agreed with the governor’s request to raise the number of liquor and mixed drinks that can be purchased with a carryout meal from two to three.