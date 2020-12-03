Live Christmas Trees In High Demand This Year

At Kaleidoscope Farms in Mt. Cory, co-owner Matt Reese told us demand is high for real Christmas trees in what’s been a tough 2020 for everyone.

Matt told us that they sold out of their bigger trees earlier than usual this year.

He believes the increased demand is from people tired of being cooped up inside and wanting to find a fun family activity, and also wanting a nice, real tree to enjoy over the holidays.

Matt says each year they sell more trees than the previous year.

This year he expects to sell around 1,800 trees.

He says they still have some really nice 5 and 6 footers left but you better hurry.