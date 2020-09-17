Live Music Returning To MCPA With Outdoor Concert

Live music is returning to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in a unique way.

MCPA says the Findlay-based Irish folk band The Athen Ry will be performing an outdoor concert on Friday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m.

MCPA says, adopting the socially distanced model of a “pod” concert, people can purchase a 10-foot circle in the parking lot from where they will be able to enjoy the show.

All circles will be general admission and can accommodate up to four people for a single ticket price.

Get more details on the show and purchase tickets here.