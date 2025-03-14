Local Agencies Earn ‘Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace’ Designation

(From ADAMHS of Hancock County)

Hancock County ADAMHS has been designated an Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace, a recognition that highlights a commitment to supporting employees who may be impacted by substance use disorders or mental health challenges.

“We are honored to join a growing number of businesses and organizations across Ohio dedicated to creating healthier, more resilient workplaces,” ADAMHS Executive Director Precia Stuby said.

FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community, another Hancock County agency, also earned the designation for a second consecutive year. Statewide, there are 71 government, non-profit, or for-profit organizations that have qualified as a Recovery Friendly Workplace to date.

“FOCUS is grateful to not only be a part of earning the Recovery Friendly Workplace designation but watching other agencies we partner with take advantage of this great opportunity,” agency director Brooke Nissen said. “It shows a true investment of agencies wanting to support and educate their staff.”

The Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative, supported by Governor Mike DeWine and RecoveryOhio, encourages businesses to adopt practices and policies that promote a supportive, stigma-free environment for individuals in recovery.

Through the program, workplaces are encouraged to receive training on mental health and substance use disorder and provide resources to their employees on how to seek help.

As part of the program, agencies help break down barriers for employees in recovery while strengthening their workplace.

The benefits of becoming an Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace include:

Improved employee retention and productivity: Employees in recovery often bring unique strengths, such as resilience and loyalty.

Reduced absenteeism and healthcare costs: Supportive environments lead to healthier employees and lower costs.

Enhanced workplace morale: A culture that promotes well-being and recovery creates a more positive and engaged workforce.

“Earning the Recovery Workplace designation has not only shown the staff at FOCUS we continue to support them through our practices in our work environment for recovery but has also afforded FOCUS the opportunity to funding

opportunities from the state to offer more training around mental health and substance use disorders for staff and policy and procedure development,” Nissen said.

As part of its commitment, Stuby said Hancock ADAMHS understands that substance use disorders and mental health challenges can impact anyone.

“We are dedicated to being part of the solution,” Stuby said. “By sharing information on substance use disorder and mental health resources, we are fostering a work environment where everyone can succeed.”

In the coming months, Hancock County ADAMHS and FOCUS will be implementing more training and wellness initiatives for its staff and engaging with the broader community.

For more information about the Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative, visit: recoveryfriendlyworkplace.mha.ohio.gov.