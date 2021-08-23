Local Artists Get Exhibit at Tiffin University

The Diane Kidd Gallery at Tiffin University will host an exhibition of works by Blanchard Valley Plein Air Painters through September 30th. The are group was organized in 2013 as a program by the Hancock Park District. Seven local artists will have their works on display during the exhibition.

The Plein Air movement dates to France in the 19th century. The title comes from a French term translated as “outdoors, and describes the concept where artists produce complete paintings of what they see while on location away from their studios.

