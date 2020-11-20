Local Charities Benefit From Marathon LPGA Classic Donations

The Marathon LPGA Classic has donated a record $600,000 to 25 children’s charities in northwest Ohio.

Among the local charities that benefited; Hancock Literacy received nearly $39,000, the Children’s Museum of Findlay received $30,000, CASA/GAL of Hancock County received $27,100 and Hancock County Special Olympics received $15,000.

Full details are in the following news release from the Marathon LPGA Classic.

2020 has challenged businesses, communities and families in ways that were never thought possible. Despite the many challenges caused by Covid-19, this year’s Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana was successfully held thanks to the generous support of sponsors, volunteers and the LPGA. In addition to an exciting final round battle between winner Danielle Kang and past Marathon LPGA Classic champion Lydia Ko, this year’s tournament raised a record $600,000 for 25 northwest Ohio childrens charities.

“It’s with great excitement that we can announce that the Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana raised a record-setting $600,000 to aid 25 incredible children’s charities in our region,” said John Rice, Manager of Advertising & Brand Management at Marathon Petroleum. “Considering all the challenges presented by COVID-19 this year, this is an accomplishment were extra proud of. We thank the sponsors, the volunteers, and all the loyal supporters of the Marathon LPGA Classic. Without them, this would not be possible. Were already looking forward to 2021.”

The breakdown of charities that received contributions is as follows:

Adopt America Network – $35,000

Aurora Project, Inc – $21,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio – $15,050

CASA/GAL of Hancock County – $27,100

Catholic Club – $10,000

Childrens Museum of Findlay – $30,000

College Mentors For Kids – $7,000

Connecting Kids To Meals – $35,000

Courageous Community Services – $10,000

Franciscan Earth Literacy Center – $37,500

Geary Family YMCA – $19,850

Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio – $16,800

Hancock County Special Olympics – $15,000

Hancock Literacy – $38,878

Heartbeat of Toledo – $28,000

Jamie Farr Scholarship Fund – $33,400

Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio – $20,000

Lets Build Beds – $40,000

Muscular Dystrophy Association – $5,000

ProMedica Foundation (First Tee/Boys & Girls Club) – $25,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities – $50,000

Saras Garden – $35,000

Sylvania Community Action Team – $8,800

YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin – $16,622

YMCA of Greater Toledo Camp Catch A – Rainbow – $20,000

Total – $600,000

“To be able to reach our pre-covid goal of $600,000 for charity in a year where we werent allowed to have spectators is a tribute to the generosity of our sponsors,” stated Tournament Director Judd Silverman. “We cant thank the sponsors and the LPGA enough for their unwavering support under difficult circumstances. They went above and beyond to make sure the tournament was held and that we were able to reach our goal to help 25 northwest Ohio childrens charities in a time of tremendous need.”

With this years $600,000 contribution the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana has now raised over $12 million for 190 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan childrens charities since its inception in 1984.

The tournament also announced the childrens charities that will receive the net proceeds from the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana, they include: Autism Model School, Avenues for Autism, Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio, Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, Childrens Mentoring Connection, Childrens Theatre Workshop of Toledo, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, Hilty Childcare and Preschool, Jamie Farr Scholarship Fund, Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, Michigan Lupus Foundation, Miracle League, On-Target Outfitters, Open Arms, Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, Putnam County YMCA, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Serenity Farm Equestrian Center, Sylvania Community Arts Organization, The Victory Center, Toledo Cultural Arts Center The Valentine Theatre, Toledo School For The Arts, Toledo Science Center Imagination Station, Toledo SeaGate Food Bank, United States Vets, Wood County Plays, Young Life.

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana will be held July 5-11 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Defending champion Danielle Kang and a field of 144 LPGA players will play for a purse of $2 million. For more information please visit www.marathonclassic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @marathonLPGA.