Local Educators Undergo ‘Stop The Bleed’ Training

Hancock Public Health says the Hancock County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), conducted a “Stop the Bleed” training for local educators.

“Stop the Bleed” is a program designed by the American College of Surgeons to prepare people worldwide on the proper ways to stop bleeding in severely injured persons.

The health department says MRC volunteers felt called to train local educators about these vital life-saving techniques and to facilitate emergency preparedness.

“Stop the Bleed” trainers with the Hancock County MRC will be instructing educators in schools across the county, equipping our educators with the knowledge and skills needed to respond swiftly in emergency situations, ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

“By empowering our teachers with this critical training, we are fostering a safer learning environment and bolstering our community’s resilience in the face of unexpected events. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable MRC volunteers for their selflessness and commitment to serving our community. Their dedication is truly making a difference in our schools, one lesson at a time. We are humbled by their dedication to the health and wellness of our community. Together, we can build a stronger, safer Hancock County!”

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an MRC volunteer, visit www.mrc.hhs.gov or contact Hancock Public Health at (419) 424-7105.