Local Health Professionals Saluted During Public Health Week

This is National Public Health Week and Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi is saluting local health workers.

“We should all be proud of our public health professionals and the way they served through the peaks and valleys of this pandemic,” Baroudi said.

He’s inviting people to join him in celebrating their local heroes all week on their social media accounts.

Baroudi says the once in a lifetime pandemic is finally slowing down and its risk is being managed much better with available vaccines and therapeutics.

He thanked the Hancock County Commissioners and the City of Findlay – Mayor’s Office for recognizing the efforts of their staff and Board of Health over the past year.