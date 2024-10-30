Local Community Leaders Recognized By ’20 Under 40 Toledo’
Three people from Findlay have received recognition from 20 Under 40 Toledo.
Each year, the organization recognizes young community leaders with the 20 Under 40 Award.
“Showcasing twenty leaders—all under the age of 40—the program recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in our community. In turn, 20 Under 40 intends to motivate other young leaders throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.”
The three Findlay individuals recognized are: Kaleb Jai Harrison Brown -United Way of Hancock County/ University of Findlay, Emily Wolfe – CosmoProf Beauty/Cookies for the Cure, and Catherine Kisserberth – Hancock Federal Credit Union.
The full list of recipients is below.
Chris Aldrich-Toledo Aerial Media
Shayla Bell Moriarty-Toledo Zoo
Kaleb Jai Harrison Brown-United Way of Hancock County/ University of Findlay
Lucas Camuso-Stall- Toledo Lucas County Public Library
Scott Cooper-CelSian Glass USA
Jeffrey Dennis- City of Bowling Green
Kenny Farrar- Yellow Beet
Andrea Gwyn- Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital/Sylvania Medical Center
Catherine Kisserberth- Hancock Federal Credit Union
Jennifer Kurtovic- Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce
Adam Motycka- University of Toledo
Robert C. Pasker III- Pasker Real Estate
Lance Self- Taylor Automotive Family
Stephanie Shackelford- Lucas County Land Bank
Laura Simmons-Wark- Humane Ohio
Jennifer Strauss- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Toledo
Anna Toney- Leadership Toledo
Peter Winovich- Wilcox Financial
Emily Wolfe- CosmoProf Beauty/Cookies for the Cure
Will Yenrick- ProMedica