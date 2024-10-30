Local Community Leaders Recognized By ’20 Under 40 Toledo’

Three people from Findlay have received recognition from 20 Under 40 Toledo.

Each year, the organization recognizes young community leaders with the 20 Under 40 Award.

“Showcasing twenty leaders—all under the age of 40—the program recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in our community. In turn, 20 Under 40 intends to motivate other young leaders throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.”

The three Findlay individuals recognized are: Kaleb Jai Harrison Brown -United Way of Hancock County/ University of Findlay, Emily Wolfe – CosmoProf Beauty/Cookies for the Cure, and Catherine Kisserberth – Hancock Federal Credit Union.

The full list of recipients is below.

Chris Aldrich-Toledo Aerial Media

Shayla Bell Moriarty-Toledo Zoo

Kaleb Jai Harrison Brown-United Way of Hancock County/ University of Findlay

Lucas Camuso-Stall- Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Scott Cooper-CelSian Glass USA

Jeffrey Dennis- City of Bowling Green

Kenny Farrar- Yellow Beet

Andrea Gwyn- Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital/Sylvania Medical Center

Catherine Kisserberth- Hancock Federal Credit Union

Jennifer Kurtovic- Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce

Adam Motycka- University of Toledo

Robert C. Pasker III- Pasker Real Estate

Lance Self- Taylor Automotive Family

Stephanie Shackelford- Lucas County Land Bank

Laura Simmons-Wark- Humane Ohio

Jennifer Strauss- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Toledo

Anna Toney- Leadership Toledo

Peter Winovich- Wilcox Financial

Emily Wolfe- CosmoProf Beauty/Cookies for the Cure

Will Yenrick- ProMedica