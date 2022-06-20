Local Man Inducted Into OHSAA Officials Hall Of Fame

A local man has been inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame.

Dee Clay, from Fostoria, officiated football and track & field for 45 years.

As Dee mentioned in the audio above, he had the privilege of seeing saw a lot of great athletes and athletic achievements over the years.

Dee said it was really nice to have his wife and three sons at the ceremony to help him celebrate.

The induction ceremony in Columbus welcomed Clay and 12 other individuals selected by the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Committee.