Local Officials Voice Concerns About Recreational Marijuana

(WTOL-11) – Recreational marijuana dispensaries could be opening around Ohio later this year but officials in Findlay and Hancock County are hesitant to allow them there.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says her main worry is an inundation of billboards and advertisements taking over the city.

“Making sure that we don’t become a state like Michigan where they have the billboards all over the place and it’s kind of glamorized and widely accessible.”

And at the county level, the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is also not ready to support dispensaries either.

Executive Director Precia Stuby says, unlike tobacco and alcohol, there have been no national studies on the effects of cannabis on a variety of pre-existing conditions to make educated decisions on.